Madrid and New York make progress on tourism agreement in boost for traveller figures

Madrid and New York are making progress on the implementation of a tourism promotion agreement. On Friday, January 20, the second day of the International Tourism Fair (FITFUR) in Madrid, Madrid’s Councillor for Tourism, Almudeno Maillo, met with the heads of Marketing and Business Development of New York City.

At the meeting, which was attended by Nancy Mammana, Executive Director of Marketing for New York City, and Reginald Charlot, Director of Business Development, the foundations were laid to strengthen the joint promotion of high-impact tourism and gastronomy, sharing the strengths of both cities in these segments.

New York and Madrid will also collaborate on policies on which both destinations are already working intensively: decentralisation and product diversification. The cities, which have been twinned for 41 years, will also forge closer ties in the cultural and entertainment fields.

Madrid and New York have a lively and long-lasting friendship that has flourished in recent years as Spain and the United States become more connected than ever. Though their official sister-city partnership was established in 1982, their relationship began in the early 1900s with the arrival of Spanish sailors at the Port of New York.