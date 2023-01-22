Mountaineer perishes in Avila’s Sierra de Gredos after 100m fall

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 19:39

Image of Pico Almanzor in Avila. Credit: Google maps - Luis Cubino

A Portuguese mountaineer perished after falling 100m in Avila’s Sierra de Gredos region.

A Portuguese mountaineer lost his life this Sunday, January 22, in Avila’s Sierra de Gredos range. At the time of his death, he was reportedly climbing Pico Almanzor and fell at least 100m from the mountain.

Details of the incident were confirmed to EFE by sources from the Government Sub-delegation. A call alerted the Castilla y Leon 112 Emergency Service this morning, informing the operator that a man had suffered an accident while climbing.

The 112 coordinating centre immediately deployed the Guardia Civil’s Special Mountain Intervention Group (GREIM), which is based in El Barco de Avila. The team subsequently dispatched an emergency rescue helicopter to the location on the northern slope of the massif. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for the climber who was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

