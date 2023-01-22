New German Defence Minister Pistorius announces plans to create most powerful army in Europe

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 3:27

Boris Pistorius, the new German Defence Minister, on Saturday, January 21, announced his plan to turn the Bundeswehr into the most powerful army in the European Union, according to the Bild am Sonntag news outlet.

“Germany is the largest economy in Europe, so it should also be our goal to have the strongest and best-equipped army in the EU. However, this cannot be done in three years, it will take a few more years. My job is now to set the course for the turning point to succeed”, he told the news outlet.

Only two days into his new role, the 62-year-old former Interior Minister of Lower Saxony found himself at the Ramstein airbase in Germany for a meeting with the NATO allies. He met with the 69-year-old US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, and Oleksiy Resnikov, their 56-year-old Ukrainian counterpart.

During the meeting, the subject of aid to Ukraine was on the table. On this topic, Pistorius revealed: “We are in very close dialogue on this issue with our international partners, above all with the USA. In order to be well prepared for possible decisions, I instructed my company on Friday to check everything so that we don’t lose any time unnecessarily should the worst come to the worst”.

When asked by the German publication what resources the Bundeswehr needed most urgently, he responded: “Everything has to happen at the same time now: the procurement of weapons and equipment, the modernisation of the barracks, and the recruitment of personnel. Also, the troops have to feel that you trust them and are grateful for what they do”.

Pistorius revealed his intention of visiting Ukraine in the near future: “It’s not final yet. What is certain, however, is that I will soon travel to Ukraine. Probably even within the next four weeks. On Friday, I met my Ukrainian colleague in Ramstein for an intensive exchange. Oleksiy Resnikov is a very approachable, open man, who knows exactly what he wants”.

