By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 16:50

Nobel prize winner visits Orihuela to sign its Book of Honours. Image: Orihuela City Council.

Roald Hoffmann, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1981 and professor at Cornell University, visited the city of Orihuela on Friday, January 20.



Hoffmann visited the Miguel Hernandez House Museum and the Santo Domingo School and then went to the Marques de Arneva Palace where he was received by the municipal government and signed in the aforementioned Book of Honours.

The Mayoress, Carolina Gracia, recalled that the Nobel Prize winner had come to Orihuela to present the translation of his collection of poems Men and Molecules.

The Mayoress confirmed: “The fact that Orihuela receives this type of visitor allows us to be in a panorama that allows us to make known things that we have and that we rarely have. 100 copies of Hoffmann’s collection of poems have been acquired and will be distributed to schools in the municipality.”

Polish-American theoretical chemist, Hoffman, received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1981 for his work on the application of quantum mechanics theories to predict the course of chemical reactions. In the Book of Honours, he thanked “the hospitality of your town, so full of history that survives in the present” and the support of the Town Council for the publication of the translation of his collection of poems.

