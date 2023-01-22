On Wednesday, January 18, the Teulada- Moraira Fishing Club met to fish section B2

Temperatures got to around 16 degrees while the water temperature was 14 degrees.

There were two dry nets on the day out of nine competitors.

The best total weight of the day was 12.35 kilograms on peg B2/4 ( end peg ) by Steve Hartwell. The best fish of the day and biggest fish of the winter league so far weighed in at 6.875 kilograms, caught by Mick Owen.

There was a total catch of 17 fish with a combined weight of 37 kilograms, ten of which were caught by two fishermen.

The final results for the day were: first place, Steve Hartwell who caught 6 fish weighing in at 12.35 kilograms. In second spot was Graham Sewell with four fish who had a combined weight of 10.975 kilograms. Catching one fish weighing 6.875 kilograms put Mick Owen in third place. Richard Horsley followed in fourth place with two fish weighing 5.65 kilograms and not far behind was Ray Turvey who caught two fish weighing in at 4.35 kilograms.

The next match is on Wednesday, January 25.

The fishing club is a very friendly club and is always happy to welcome new members. For further information please contact Frank Povey by email: [email protected], or by phone on (+34) 96 649 0338.