Polish PM Morawiecki threatens to form ‘small coalition’ without Germany to supply tanks to Ukraine

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 21:31

Image of Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

While Germany delays a decision on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has threatened to go ahead without them.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today, Sunday, January 22, criticised the German government’s delay in agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He threatened to create a ‘smaller coalition’ which would go ahead and supply the hardware without Germany’s involvement.

During an interview with PAP, the politician said that he believed Germany was sabotaging the actions of other countries who were prepared to assist Kyiv.

“Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany. Poland will create a smaller coalition of countries ready to donate part of their modern equipment, and modern tanks to warring Ukraine”, Morawiecki told the news outlet.

He did not specify which countries could join this coalition. The prime minister called the issue of deliveries of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as being of: “Polish and European national interests”, as reported by kommersant.ru.

The need to coordinate the sending of the Leopard to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the German government is due to the exclusive right of the Federal Republic of Germany as a weapons manufacturer.

On January 20, following a meeting of the allies at the Ramstein airbase, Boris Pistorius, the new head of the German Ministry of Defence announced that a decision on the supply of tanks had not yet been made.

While Mateusz Morawiecki seems intent on providing continual military aid to Ukraine, protestors took to the streets of the country’s capital city, Warsaw, yesterday to demonstrate against such a move.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.