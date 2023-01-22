Shocking Ghislaine Maxwell claim that infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginina Guiffre is FAKE

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 4:30

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ghislaine Maxwell - I. Maxwell, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94071617

Jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell claimed to have no recollection of Prince Andrew meeting Ghislaine Guiffre and that the infamous shot of the two together was probably fake.

As revealed exclusively by The Sun, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has sensationally claimed to have no recollection of ever seeing Prince Andrew with his accuser Virginia Guiffre.

Furthermore, the 61-year-old claimed that the infamous photo showing the Duke of York with his arm around the then-17-year-old Guiffre is probably a Photoshopped fake. In that same shot, Maxwell appears in the background, smiling.

“I have no memory of them meeting. And I don’t think that picture is real. There is no original of that photo, just copies of copies and parts of it, according to some experts, look like it has been photoshopped. I don’t remember her in my home”, the former socialite insisted.

Maxwell’s astounding claims were made during the first interview to ever be filmed with her since she was incarcerated at Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute. Parts of this interview will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 22, on TalkTV.

“I know that Virginia travelled with Jeffrey, and so it’s entirely possible. It wasn’t something so outrageously out of leftfield that it couldn’t have happened”, said the former lover of Jeffrey Epstein, the late paedophile millionaire financier who committed suicide four years ago.

She added: “But the photo doesn’t appear to be real. And I don’t recall it being taken. I have no memory of Virginia and Prince Andrew meeting”.

According to Maxwell, Prince Andrew should be ‘uplifted’ by the latest events in America. After admitting that she ‘might have made a mistake’, Virginia Guiffre dropped a lawsuit last year against Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former lawyer.

As this new evidence appears, the Duke of York is said to have instructed a legal team in the US to try and force a retraction from his accuser. Sources close to the case suggested that Prince Andrew paid almost £3 million last February to settle the civil action lawsuit that 39-year-old Guiffre brought against him.

“The story people have created here and embellished and not investigated properly has yet to unfold. I’ve read a lot of her depositions, and her statements are very categorical and her stories very detailed and elaborate, including claiming that she went to his (Dershowitz’s) house”, continued Maxwell.

She was also implicated in the case, accused by Guiffre of grooming her for Epstein to abuse her. “So I think her ‘memory lapses’ are disingenuous. If her memory is so poor, then how can you rely on anything she says?”, suggested the inmate.

“When you give a lot of details and make claims that last five, six or seven years, and then suddenly at the last moment decide that it was a memory lapse, I find that hard to credit”, she added.

Speaking about the Duke’s infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC TV, Maxwell said; “I wish he hadn’t done it”, and described it as “unfortunate”. He could have handled it better she admitted.

___________________________________________________________

