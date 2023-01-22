Spain’s Minister for Trade pushes Spain as Europe’s manufacturing hub for electric car batteries

By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 12:53
Spain and Slovakia strengthen relations in areas such as sustainable mobility and tourism. Image: Government of Spain.
Slovakia is one of Europe’s major car manufacturing centres, employing over 200,000 people, with Volkswagen, KIA, Land Rover and Volvo among the brands that have factories in the country. Spain is currently bidding to become a new hub for making electric car batteries.
The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, confirmed: “We want to reinforce the Government of Spain’s commitment to the Inobat project, so that Spain, and specifically Valladolid, is chosen for its new factory.”
“We have excellent human talent, first-class infrastructure and world-class know-how in electric mobility. Spain is firmly committed to the electrification of the automotive industry. We are promoting investments in this type of initiative through the European Funds and the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation.”
“Our country offers investors confidence, security and certainty, as it has an ambitious investment and reform plan that is attracting investment in multiple sectors, including the automotive industry, which aspires to become a hub for electromobility at the European level.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
