Spain versus Sweden Rugby European Women’s Championship Final at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium

Tickets for the game are €10.00 for adults whilst those under 14-year-olds have free entry.

Obtain your ticket at www.entradium.com under rugby games.

The game will be covered by TVE Teledeporte.

Facilities at the ground include bars, a DJ and music, food stalls, a catering area, a souvenir shop and free parking.

Anyone wishing to head along to the game will find Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66. At the first roundabout head for the mountain. It is about 1 km from the Motorway exit nº 66. Or take the Villajoyosa by-pass, and take the middle exit, at the first roundabout, bare right towards the motorway entrance and at the second roundabout bare left towards the mountain.

If you need more information please contact Ignacio Davila by email: [email protected] or call (+34) 608 068 208.