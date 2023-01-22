Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 14:32

Spain versus Sweden Rugby European Women's Championship Final at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium. Image: THP Creative / Shutterstock.com.

The final is set to take place on Saturday, February 25, at 5:00.PM.

 Tickets for the game are €10.00 for adults whilst those under 14-year-olds have free entry.

Obtain your ticket at www.entradium.com under rugby games.

The game will be covered by TVE Teledeporte.

Facilities at the ground include bars, a DJ and music, food stalls, a catering area, a souvenir shop and free parking.

Anyone wishing to head along to the game will find Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66. At the first roundabout head for the mountain. It is about 1 km from the Motorway exit nº 66. Or take the Villajoyosa by-pass, and take the middle exit, at the first roundabout, bare right towards the motorway entrance and at the second roundabout bare left towards the mountain.

If you need more information please contact Ignacio Davila by email: [email protected] or call (+34) 608 068 208.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

