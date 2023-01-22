‘This is not our war’ march against Poland’s involvement in Ukraine hits streets of Warsaw

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 0:04

Image of marchers in Warsaw, Poland. Credit: [email protected] via RIA

Marchers took to the streets of Warsaw to protest against Poland’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Participants in the ‘This is not our war’ movement, who oppose the involvement of Poland and Poles in the conflict in Ukraine, took to the streets of the country’s capital city Warsaw today, Saturday, January 21.

As the organisers of the action pointed out in a widespread invitation to join the procession, the Polish politicians and the media: “tirelessly stuff the heads and hearts of the Poles with propaganda in support of the war”.

They continued: “The patriotic movement of comrades, remembering, in particular, our tragic history of 1939-1945, resolutely protests against military rhetoric. There must be peace in Poland, and those who push us to take part in someone else’s war must be held accountable”.

The protesters came to the centre of Warsaw armed with Polish flags and displaying banners including the slogans, ‘This is not our war’, ‘Stop the Americanisation of Poland’, and, ‘We want to live in peace’.

A column of protesters went through the streets of Warsaw to the Castle Square in the historic part of the city. The authorities deployed large numbers of police officers to keep a watchful eye on the marchers, as reported by tass.ru.

In Poland, people went to a rally against the war in Ukraine! Slogan, do not involve Poland in the war, this is not our war! pic.twitter.com/5Gf2UhCVmo — OBERIG (@OBERIG1) January 21, 2023

___________________________________________________________

