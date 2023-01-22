Top Moscow lawyer killed fighting for Russian military in Ukraine

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 19:03

Image of Russian troops in Ukraine. Credit: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

Tair Rzaev, a lawyer from Moscow, lost his life fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Tair Rzaev, a lawyer from Moscow lawyer, was killed near Lugansk, two months after he went to Ukraine as a volunteer. This was reported to TASS today, Sunday, January 22, by Siren Borisova, the head of the Moscow Bar Resource, in which he worked for more than 20 years.

As Borisova revealed to the news outlet, 50-year-old Rzaev went to Ukraine as a volunteer on November 4 last year, he did not suspend his status as a lawyer though.

“For about a month they were in Rostov-on-Don as part of the Bars-14 volunteer battalion. He had previously applied to the Lefortovo military commissariat to be mobilised, but he was refused there because of his age and because he had not served. So he was recruited into Bars-14”, Borisova specified.

Rzayev died at the end of December near the town of Krasnorechensk in the Lugansk region. Probably due to difficult logistics, he could only now recently be buried.

“He died saving people and was covered by Grad. On Saturday 21, a funeral took place at the memorial cemetery in Mytishchi, a solemn ceremony was held, and he was buried as a hero”, continued Borisova.

The deceased lawyer worked as an investigator in the Perovskaya prosecutor’s office for three years. He began to engage in advocacy in 1998, and one year later he started working at the Moscow Bar Resource. Rzayev also had a PhD in Law.

In a high-profile case last year, he defended the alleged hacker Artem Mazurenko. The defendant was convicted of embezzling around a billion rubles from large banks and their depositors as part of an organised criminal community.

___________________________________________________________

