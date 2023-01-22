Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
Torrevieja Tennis Club Youth Team debut with a victory in the quarterfinals of the first division

By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 15:22

Torrevieja Tennis Club Youth Team debut with a victory in the quarterfinals of the first division. Image: Torrevieja Tennis Club.

The Junior Team that integrated Charo Esquiva, Carla Verdu, Mauro Espinosa, Vicent Mico and Fernando Martinez defeated the Tennis Club of Castellon and is set to face Valencia Tennis Club for a place in the final.

The boy’s infant team includes Mario Lozano, Angel Minguez, Oscar Pantoja and Miguel Lozano who defeated Valencia by 4-0 and they will meet Las Vegas of Valencia in the semi-final.

In the group stage, the team of veterans, aged 50 plus, in the second division, with players Fernando Belmar, Antonio Riera, Jose Luis Moreno, Francisco Sanchez and Juan Ramon Gomez beat Tennis Club Lliria

With this solid victory, the teams get the best possible start in the competition.

Congratulations to the teams and good luck!

For more information on the Torrevieja Tennis Club head to Avda Tomás Martinez Domenech s/n, Los Balcones Urb., 03186 Torrevieja (Alicante), or call (+34) 96 672 21 67 or (+34) 695 942 533.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

