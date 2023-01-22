BREAKING NEWS: Biden Administration tells Ukraine to hold off over weapons fears

By Victoria Scott • 22 January 2023 • 10:14

Ukraine now: Biden Administration tells Ukraine to hold off

With ongoing fighting in the Ukraine and strategy continually evolving senior officals in the Biden administarion have advised to hold off on any major offensive tactics until troops have recieved new weapons and supplies.

This comes after Russia has announced major changes to their armed forces and in wanting to increase to 1.5 million personnel, the re-establishment of Leningrad and Moscow military districts. The UK MoD have said that Russia will “highly likely struggle” in increasing these numbers of personnel and that the re-establishment of these regions is a partial return to Soviet Russia.

A Russian ally has warned that the delievery of weapons and supplies in the West to Kyiv will only cause ‘global catastrophe’.

The war in the Ukraine continues to worsen, two people were blown up this Saturday. The explosion came after the emergency services were to defuse 14 explosive devices in the town of Kamianka, in Izyum, northeast Ukraine. The 50 and 49 year old are in hospital and are known to be in a moderate condition.

