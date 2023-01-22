By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 1:21

Another six classified documents found in Joe Biden's Delaware home

A woman shot and killed her terminally-ill husband at the Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UPDATE: Sunday, January 22 at 01:20am

It has been revealed that the ‘active shooter’ at the Advent Health Hospital on Saturday 21, was in fact the wife of a terminally-ill patient. According to local officials and witnesses, the woman shot and killed her husband just before 12 midday.

The woman reportedly spent several hours barricaded inside her husband’s room after killing him but eventually surrendered to police officers. When questioned by the police, the woman informed them that she and her husband had planned for her to kill him.

In a statement, the police confirmed: “Units arrived on scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room”. The couple was named as Ellen Gilland aged 76, and her late husband, Jerry Gilland, aged 77, as reported by bnonews.com.

Saturday, January 21 at 6:29pm

A local hospital is reported to be locked down in the Florida city of Daytona Beach this morning, Saturday, January 21. An active shooter alert was issued in relation to an incident on the 11th floor of the Advent Health hospital.

