By Sally Underwood • 22 January 2023 • 21:13

Suspected Monterey Park shooter found dead inside vehicle in Torrance, California

The suspect wanted in connection with the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead inside a vehicle in Torrance, California.

UPDATE 9:15pm, Sunday, January 22

The person wanted in connection with the mass shooting in Monterey Park has been found dead inside a vehicle in the city of Torrance, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area of California, as reported by BNO News Live. It would appear to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but this has not been confirmed as yet.

BREAKING: Man found dead inside suspect van in Torrance, California pic.twitter.com/4sMdLQUlUX — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 22, 2023

UPDATE 8:51pm, Sunday, January 22

Monterey Park Police have surrounded a person in the city of Torrance, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area of California.

At this moment it has not been confirmed whether this police activity involves the suspect wanted in connection with a mass shooting incident earlier this morning in which 10 people died.

A white van was reportedly located and stopped, possibly the suspect’s getaway vehicle after the police had earlier announced they were searching for a white van. Two SWAT teams are said to be involved in an armed standoff with the vehicle’s occupant.

Unconfirmed reports online are suggesting that the suspect has taken his own life.

BREAKING: Possible suspect in Monterey Park, California shooting has been located, and may had shot himself, per @GigiGraciette/@DowntownLAScan. — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) January 22, 2023

BREAKING: Police surround suspect in California mass shooting pic.twitter.com/k72qn8O4ms — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 22, 2023

UPDATE 12:20, Sunday, January 22: City Controller Kenneth Mejia releases statement following deaths at mass shooting during Chinese New Year celebrations in California.

In a tweet, he said his, “heart goes out to those who lost loved ones tonight” in the “mass shooting”.

He added: “Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County, and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year.”

UPDATE 12:10, Sunday January 22: Monterey Park police have confirmed that nine people have been killed in the shooting at a Chinese New Year festival in California.

Police have come out to a reported shooting at a Chinese New Year celebration in Monterey park, a city near LA in California on Sunday, January 22.

Locals have taken to social media posting videos appearing to show police in the area and firefighters treating gunshot victims.

The shooting took place at a two-day festival to mark Chinese New year in California, with tens of thousands of people gathering for it. Gunfire reportedly broke out on Garvey Avenue at 10pm LA time on Saturday, January 21

According to the LA Times, one local, Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant near to where the shooting took place, three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

He said they had told him there was a man with a machine gun in the area with multiple rounds of ammunition on him and was reloading as he went.

The restaurant owner claimed the shooting took place at a dance club in the area.

Another local, John, told the LA Times: “My first concern was I know they’re having a Lunar New Year celebration.” He told the publication he saw one person being put on a stretcher and a further person with a bandage on their arm.

