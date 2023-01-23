5 Profitable Cryptos for the first quarter of 2023 – Including Big Eyes Coin, Aave, and Bitcoin

By EWN • 23 January 2023 • 11:30

The blockchain industry is growing quickly despite obstacles. Still today, blockchain systems are used to address problems that have an impact on both individuals and the global economy. The media frequently discusses cryptocurrencies. Frequently we hear news of nations adopting cryptocurrencies, celebrities endorsing cryptocurrency services, and authorities battling decentralization.

The world of cryptocurrencies seems to be complex. Choosing which cryptocurrency community to support might be difficult for new users. It can be challenging for a new investor to select the ideal token for long-term cryptocurrency investment given the abundance of cryptocurrencies on the market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), VeChain (VET), Aave (AAVE), and Stellar (XLM) are a few of the coins on our shortlist. They were taken into consideration due to their excellent operation and creative road designs.

Bitcoin (BTC): Crypto Giant Still Going

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation implies that it is the most valued cryptocurrency project available. It currently has more than 15,000 coins and has 40% of the whole cryptocurrency market under its control. Since Bitcoin was the original cryptocurrency created, most investors consider it to be an asset or “digital gold.”

A sizable number of institutional investors have supported Bitcoin over the past several years, mostly in response to the inflation that has hurt the value of the US dollar as well as other important foreign currencies.

Investors and traders who have been closely tracking Bitcoin (BTC) recently may have noticed a pause in the selling drive. The movement could be a great sign of an upswing or it could be just another decline before the bulls take control. The continuing selling exhaustion of Bitcoin has reportedly reached its 2018 lows and the indications in the lower range point to more market value declines and a drop in volatility.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin with utility

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a delightful community token. One of the most well-known memes is trying to capitalise on its big, beautiful eyes. Community tokens are the wealth creators for the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is utilising NFTs to build a more trustworthy blockchain network.

Aave (AAVE): Peer-to-Peer Lending

Aave (AAVE) is a peer-to-peer lending network for cryptocurrencies. The Aave (AAVE) network automates the crypto lending and borrowing process through the use of smart contracts. The determination of fees, the processing of collateral, and the distribution of funds are governed by predetermined rules in these smart contracts.

Collateralised loans are the key area of concern for Aave (AAVE). Loans that demand the borrower to deposit crypto worth more than they desire to borrow are known as overcollateralised loans. Loans with excessive collateral help lenders avoid losing money and make it simpler for Aave (AAVE) to liquidate the loan if the value of the collateral declines too much. The interest that borrowers pay serves as a sort of compensation for lenders on Aave (AAVE). The current price of Aave is US$56.35, with a 24-hour transaction volume of $40.3 million. It is currently 6.09% higher than its all-time low of $53.12.

VeChain (VET): Flexible & Smart Contract Platform

Vechain (VET) is a high-quality flexible smart contract platform. To establish a new ecosystem using decentralised administration, Vechain was developed in 2018. VeChain (VET) wants to upend the traditional business model and the industry of distribution networks.

The VeCarbon platform was released by the VeChain (VET) network to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and the real world. The current VeChain price is $0.016792240443, with a 24-hour transaction volume of $36,035,228. In the previous 24 hours, the price of VET has increased by 0.8%.

Stellar (XLM): Crypto Payment Mechanisms

Stellar (XLM) is a well-known peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralised network in the cryptocurrency sector that aims to connect the world’s financial systems while also providing a protocol for payment providers as well as financial institutions. Stellar (XLM) is famous for several outstanding features, including connecting people, banks, and payment processors, moving financial resources quickly and reliably at little cost, and enabling users to generate, send, and trade a variety of cryptocurrencies. Its payment mechanisms are built in significant part on distributed ledger technology, an open-source creation that is distributed and controlled by the community. The current price of stellar is $0.076059, and its 24-hour transaction volume is $29,018,507.

