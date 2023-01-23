BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
Almeria and Huercal de Almeria set to enhance their connectivity

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 14:29

Almeria and Huercal de Almeria set to enhance their connectivity. Image: Almeria City Council.

A project, promoting sustainable mobility, will link the two towns with a bike lane.

Almeria’s Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, has highlighted the functionality and connectivity of the project.  She said: “This is an action that contributes to creating a healthier urban space, with sustainable transport alternatives and improving the quality of urban life.”

“This section of bike lane will be added to the current route of the cycle network in the city which already has more than 81 kilometres of cycle lanes.”

The president of the Diputacion de Almeria, Javier A. Garcia, added: “This project extends the connection of the capital. This is a new example of institutional collaboration in favour of the citizens that improves alternative and sustainable mobility, promotes physical activity and at the same time alleviates the traffic generated between the two municipalities.”

He also recalled that the works will “create a more pleasant environment, contribute to the correct environmental development, provide greater safety for drivers and cyclists and, ultimately, improve the quality of life of many residents.”

