Almuñécar to host one of the concerts in the Los40 Summer Live concert series by the hottest current artists

By Betty Henderson • 23 January 2023 • 12:52

Spain’s hottest chart radio station is bringing the action to Almuñécar with a free concert as part of the Summer Live series. Photo credit: los40spain (Via Instagram)

AXARQUIA’S summer music scene just got a whole lot better with the announcement that the Los40 Summer Live tour will make a stop in Almuñécar.

Radio presenters made the announcement at a press conference in the town on Friday, January 20, with the concert date yet to be released. The Summer Live tour is one of the biggest annual events from the Los40 Principales hit radio station, which plays the hottest chart music.

Los40 Principales is the most popular hit music station in the country and as well as bringing rising music stars to towns and cities all over Spain, its free concert dates also attract an average audience of more than 15,000 music lovers.

Almuñécar council welcomed the announcement with excitement, with local councillor Juan José Ruiz Joya saying, “We will welcome all of these music stars with open arms, as well as all concertgoers who will have free admission”. The local tourism board also shared their excitement saying “A party is guaranteed!”

The radio station said that the final touches are being put on arrangements before a date is announced.