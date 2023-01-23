An all-important guide to the best estate agents in Puerto Banus, Costa del Sol (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 23 January 2023 • 10:17

Marbella’s Puerto Banus is one of the most prestigious areas on the Costa del Sol, offering the highest-quality luxury real estate across the entire country. Synonymous with yachts, boutique shopping, 5-star hotels, glamorous events and celebrity clientele, Puerto Banus is considered the luxury capital of the Costa del Sol and one of the most affluent cities in Spain.

So, you’re thinking of buying or selling one of the incredible properties in this stunning location, but where do you go for guidance, who can help you with the fees and paperwork and which estate agency is the best to help you? Look no further, the Euro Weekly News has done all of the work for you – from finding out how much properties are worth, the type of properties on offer, and the best estate agents in Puerto Banus to walk you through the journey.

We have already looked at the best places to invest in your property in Marbella and, to no surprise, Puerto Banus was up there with the best. The area is popular with couples and retirees and is one of the best-known nautical and tourist destinations in the world. Being one of the most exclusive postcodes in Spain, it’s no surprise that you can sell your property here for a large sum, making it a fabulous choice for property investors.

It’s worth noting that the real estate market is currently booming and that demand has risen significantly across the board – even more so in the luxury segment of the market.

Property and prices in Puerto Banus

The small marina area is almost exclusively apartments, with the frontline properties designed in the original Andalucian style with balconies overlooking the glamorous yachts docked up. There has been a small influx in more modern developments in recent years that offer more spacious living spaces, usually penthouse apartments.

Puerto Banus also boasts high-end, luxurious housing complexes with some of the best communal facilities and gardens in Marbella. Many of these have the additional advantage of a frontline beach position, giving incredible views across the Mediterranean Sea.

As you might expect, Puerto Banus property is among the most expensive in Marbella. The average property price in here starts from €1 million, with some luxury villas and houses selling for over €16 million.

Districts in Puerto Banus

Puerto Banus Marina

The famous marina draws attention from all over the world, from boat lovers to famous celebrities. Jose Banus, who originally intended to turn it into an area with ultra-luxurious skyscrapers for the elite, was convinced to take inspiration from the local area and retain the typical Andalucian style it is now known for. This area is filled with high-end luxury shops and boutiques, incredible restaurants, countless bars, some of the most expensive yachts in the world and exclusive clubs.

East side residential Puerto Banus

In between Avenida de los Naciones Unidas and the Rio Verde you will find residential complexes including Los Granados I and Los Granados II La Isla, Playa Rocio, Alcazaba Gardens, La Alcazaba Puerto Banus, Alcazaba Rio Verde, Sanres and Melia Hotel Banus.

Azalea Beach

Just a 3-minute drive, or a 15-minute walk, to the beautiful marina is Azalea Beach. These modern properties were established in the late 1990s and early 2000s and include urbanisations such as Jardines de Ventura del Mar, Marbella High Care, Residencial Azul Marbella, Banyan Tree, and Costa Azalea.

Los Rodeos

Originally farming land, the majority of this area has now been turned into modern and luxurious complexes. Urbanisations here include La Mimosas de Puerto Banus, Malibu complex, La Herradura, Guadalpin Banus, and Laguna de El Embrujo Banus.

Playas del Duque

Located close to the seafront just west of Puerto Banus, this large development consists of four Mediterranean-style blocks and has direct access to the promenade.

Villa Marina

The exclusive and private complex of Villa Marina offers exquisite villas and properties with pools and amazing gardens. Adjacent to the complex you will find a popular pool bar and restaurant, famous for its summer parties and live music.

The best estate agents in Puerto Banus

Trimobilia

Selling real estate since 1995 in and around Marbella, Trimobilaria specialises in the sale and rental of property in the east of Marbella with a special focus on the resale market.

From the smallest studio apartment up to the most luxurious villa, Trimobilia has proven to be a straightforward partner when it comes to buying, selling, renting or administrating your property.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 833 200

Century 21 Sun

Century 21 Sun opened its first office on the Costa del Sol in 2014 and has since earned its name as one of the largest real estate networks on the wonderful coast and beyond. If you are looking to purchase or sell a property, the multilingual team has specialist advisors to help you with all of the legalities and processes.

Century 21 Sun can also help you with your golden visa, banking and investment, commercial properties, marketing your home and obtaining a mortgage.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 70 84 60

Banus Property Marbella

In 2001, Banus Property Marbella began operating as Inmo Andalucia from their office in Estepona and, in 2014, they opened a second office in Playas del Duque in the prestigious area of Puerto Banus.

The team offers clients a personalised and honest experience in buying luxury property in Puerto Banus and Estepona, as well as helping to find short and long-term rentals. For sellers, Banus Property Marbella has its own tried and tested method to guarantee the sale of your home in the shortest possible time at the maximum market price.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 30 75 67

Marbella Unique Homes

Marbella Unique Homes was established over 14 years ago and can assist clients with long-term rentals, short-term holiday rentals and property sales. The multilingual team will guide you through all of the paperwork and collaborate with law firms and solicitors to ensure everything is by the book.

With extensive knowledge of the real estate offering in and around the area, Marbella Unique Homes offers a personalised touch and attention to detail beyond the sale or purchase of your home. The team can also help you with key holding, property management and interior design advice.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 34 617 811 184

Xcape Real Estate Puerto Banus & Marbella

Xcape Real Estate only promotes and markets properties and developments of the highest standard that match the quality they would expect for themselves.

With extensive knowledge and experience in the property market in Puerto Banus and the surrounding areas and an office located in the marina that is open 7 days a week, Xcape promises to be your dedicated agency for luxury sales and rentals, help with your golden visa, legal and mortgage advice, renovations and much more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 811 010

Costas & Casas

Offering over 20 years of experience in the sector, Costas & Casas is a professional real estate agency located in Marbella. The team knows the local real estate market thoroughly and will match you only to properties meeting – or exceeding – all your requirements.

Costas & Casas offers clients some of the most luxurious real estate on the Costa del Sol, including villas, plots and new developments, in addition to their wonderful aftercare services. If you are looking to sell your home, the team endeavour to market and list your property in the best ways possible including professional photography, staging of your home, window displays in their office, publicity in quality magazines and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 908 759

Jacques Olivier Marbella

From researching potential homes to helping you put together an offer or find the right mortgage, Jacques Olivier Marbella can assist you with every step of the process on your buying journey in Puerto Banus. If you are looking for an investment property, they can also help you to find plots, projects, and renovations, in addition to off-market and pocket listings to make sure you have access to every opportunity.

For those selling their home, the professional agents provide advice and guidance to make sure you price your property correctly and get as much money from your sale as possible.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 951 49 23 59

Selectiva Real Estate Puerto Banus

Specialising in the construction of high-end villas and residences, Selectiva has launched several projects in Marbella and Estepona in collaboration with Spain Doheem.

As well as luxury villas that are ready to move into and prestigious commercial properties, Selectiva can also assist you in finding the perfect plot to build your dream home.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 639 35 01 66

Marbella for Sale

Marbella for Sale was founded in 2004 and since then they have developed a comprehensive database of property for sale in and around Marbella. With their headquarters located in Puerto Banus, this ideal setting provides the multilingual agents with the ability to provide a variety of properties in the area.

If you are looking to sell your property in Puerto Banus, Marbella for Sale promises a service that aims to sell your home as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 907 386

