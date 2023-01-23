Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Avalanche are revitalising the financial ecosystem

By EWN • 23 January 2023 • 11:15

Despite being one of the most tumultuous years for the crypto community, 2022 still brought some blessings. From bullish runs in many unexpected places to cryptocurrencies being accepted by nearly 1 billion people worldwide, it sure has been a hell of a year. The new promising projects available right now are perhaps the icing on the cake, with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as the cherry on top.

This new token has been making the rounds and might be a very good one moving forward. This article will cover this cryptocurrency’s potential and whether it can boost your portfolio when combined with Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Big Eyes Coin – The Cat-Themed Meme Coin taking over the internet

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin and the native token of the Big Eyes Project. Big Eyes is dedicated to providing as many benefits for its users as possible. Like Dogecoin, its core values are community support and DeFi promotion.

To achieve its first goal, it will provide many incentives for its users. For example, drastically reducing tax fees and rewarding users for trading with the token will ensure they feel loyalty to the project. In addition, it will also reward them for spreading the word about the project.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will launch a unique collection of ocean and cat-themed NFTs. Alongside pushing for the NFT collection to enter the top NFT projects, it will also allow token holders to buy and trade them freely.

In addition, the Big Eyes project (BIG) is also concerned about ocean conservation and has allocated a considerable portion of its token reserves to marine protection efforts. It hopes that regularly donating to charities centered around sea life protection will reduce pollution and save the ocean.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is in presale, and in just a few weeks, it has garnered millions of dollars in sales. So this coin may just incredibly soar in value when the presale ends. Thus, buying this coin now is undoubtedly a great idea. Use exclusive code BIGsave644 for BIG discounts and bonuses when purchasing via the button below!

Ethereum (ETH) – Bitcoin’s alternative and the world’s most popular Blockchain Platform

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized blockchain platform that enables developers to deploy decentralized applications. It was developed in 2014 by Vitalik Buterin as a faster alternative to Bitcoin. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency is currently the second most traded token in the world.

Having amassed billions as its market cap and raking hundreds of millions in daily trading volumes, Ethereum remains a popular coin. Even though concerns about its lack of scalability have been raised, there’s no doubt that Ethereum will remain relevant in the coming years, especially with the introduction of Ethereum 2.0.

Ethereum is one of the best tokens to hold if you’re looking for long-term gains. So, it is not a bad idea to buy it now in anticipation of future returns.

Avalanche (AVAX) – A Faster, scalable alternative to the Blockchain Giant Ethereum

Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralised open-source blockchain network with smart contract functionality. It allows users to build their dApps on its network and assures them of scalability. Avalanche is powered by its native token, AVAX. Avalanche uses the scalable proof-of-stake mechanism that makes it faster than Ethereum. For this feature alone, many users prefer it over the blockchain giant.

Currently, this blockchain platform has millions of users and its cryptocurrency, AVAX, is one of the most traded in the crypto space. So, buying it for long-term gains is advisable.

Summary: What Is Next?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three potentially rewarding tokens to buy now. However, if you want long-term benefits, look no further, as these coins are perhaps the best to hold.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido