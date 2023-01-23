By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 16:29
Another Premier League manager sacked!
Frank Lampard has been sacked by Premier League outfit Everton today, Monday, January 23. After a dismal first half of the season, the club finds itself languishing just above the relegation zone in 19th spot.
The 44-year-old former England star has been at Goodison Park since replacing Rafa Benitez in late January 2021, having previously been in charge of Chelsea. Lampard performed a small miracle as he steered the Toffees to safety last season when they had looked odds-on to go down to the Championship.
Everton have picked up only one point since the restart after the World Cup, a draw against the reigning champions, Manchester City. They also lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup.
After the 2-0 defeat at West Ham last Saturday 21, Lampard’s position really looked untenable. He had a meeting with the club’s owner Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright. Kevin Thelwell, the club’s director of football was also present and it was decided to let the manager go.
Frank’s #WHUEVE verdict: pic.twitter.com/9ovB8f8c4Y
Frank’s #WHUEVE verdict: pic.twitter.com/9ovB8f8c4Y
A search will now take place to find the next coach but in the meantime, Leighton Baines – who currently looks after the Under 18s – will reportedly control the day-to-day matters at Goodison Park, along with Paul Tait, the Under 21 head coach.
