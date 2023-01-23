By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 19:34

Horse racing world in mourning as legendary horse trainer passes away aged 88

Milton Bradley, the legendary horse trainer passed away at the age of 88.

The legendary horse trainer Milton Bradley plunged the world of horse racing into mourning today, Monday, January 23. He passed away at the age of 88. After a career spanning in excess of five decades, Bradley retired in 2021, as reported by the Racing Post.

He had a knack of making superstar horses out of cheap runners. One such success was achieved in 2004 when ‘ The Tatling’ was victorious in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. That win produced prize money of £81,200. Costing an initial £15,000, the horse went on to accumulate winnings of close to £700,000.

Located in Sedbury, near Gloucestershire, Bradley always had at least 90 horses under his watchful eye. The popular trainer racked up a total of more than 1,000 winning rides before his retirement from the sport. In December 2020, ‘Iesha’ romped home at 80-1 at Kempton for Bradley’s last win.

Bradley’s granddaughter Hayley, along with her husband Charlie Wallis, continued the great family tradition from their base in Essex. “There aren’t enough words to appreciate how wonderful he was. He was a great man who gave everybody a chance, including a lot of the jockeys”, Charlie told the Racing Post.

He continued: “I rode a few winners for him and trained some for him too which I’m very proud of. As a trainer, he was a different class, he was a very good horseman. I’d always be on the phone with him twice a week as I had a couple to train for him and he’d give me advice and fill me with confidence if ever we had a bad run. He’ll be a massive loss to me and my wife. We’re all heartbroken”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.