BREAKING NEWS: Five suspects charged over alleged plot to kidnap minister and overthrow Germany´s government

By Imran Khan • 23 January 2023 • 17:03

BREAKING NEWS: Five suspects charged in Germany over alleged plot to kidnap minister and overthrow government. Photo by B.Dpunkt Shutterstock.com

Germany´s government has charged five people who allegedly planned to kidnap the country’s health minister Karl Lauterbach and aimed to overthrow the government

A court has charged five people over the alleged plot to kidnap Germany´s health minister on Monday, January 23.

The allegation presented by the prosecutor brought high treason charges against them, as according to the German attorney general, the accused were prepared to kill, in order to topple the country´s government.

As per a statement by the prosecutor, the group, which was formed in mid-January 2022, had set goals “of triggering civil war-like conditions in Germany by means of violence”.

The statement also added that they hoped to overthrow the government and the parliamentary democracy.

All five suspects had been held in custody since their arrest last year when plans of their alleged plot was first revealed.

“The suspects had made increasingly concrete preparations and formed two separate branches of their group, one military and the other administrative”, said the prosecutor, as cited by Reuters.

The prosecutor also said that they had made a three-step plan.

They had planned to cause a nationwide blackout, abduct Lauterbach, and also kill his bodyguards if required.

The accused were then planning to call the assembly to dissolve the government and appoint a new leader for the country.

