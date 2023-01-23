By Imran Khan • 23 January 2023 • 19:32

BREAKING NEWS: Russia accuses Ukraine of storing western supplied weapons in nuclear plants. Photo by Ihor-Bondarenko Shutterstock.com

Spy agency from Russia claims Ukraine is storing its weapons provided by western allies at nuclear plants but Kyiv denies the allegations

Russian foreign intelligence service SVR on Monday, January 23, alleged that Ukraine is storing its weapons supplied by the western allied countries, at its nuclear power stations.

A statement released by the external intelligence agency said, “The Ukrainian armed forces are storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territory of nuclear power plants”, as cited by Reuters.

It also added that a shipment of arms has recently taken place during the last week of December to the Rivne power station.

Meanwhile, Ukraine´s advisor to President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has denied these claims and stated that the country has never stored weapons in its nuclear power plants.

“Ukraine has never stored any weapons on NPP territory, as falsely claimed by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service. On the contrary, the Russian Federation seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and keeps its military there”, said Mykhailo Podolya in a statement on Twitter.

He also said that the country is “open to inspecting bodies, including the IAEA and that Russian lies are aimed to justify their provocations”, the report added.

Nuclear power plants in Ukraine have been at the centre of attention after first the Chornobyl nuclear facility was taken over by the Russians and then the Zaporizhzhia plant was hit by strikes.

Both Russia and Ukraine later denied targeting the power plant, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe.

Following the shelling, the IAEA, an intergovernmental organization that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, expressed concern over the consequences of an attack near the plant, warning of a nuclear disaster

Both sides have also previously accused each other of using the plant as a “de facto weapons depot”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.