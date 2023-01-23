By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 21:27

Three injured in multiple shooting incident at Des Moines school in Iowa

Three people are reported to have been injured after shots were fired at a school facility in Des Moines, Iowa.

A multiple shooting incident that occurred this afternoon, Monday, January 23, at a youth-oriented nonprofit centre in the Iowa city of Des Moines has left three people wounded. The incident occurred at around 1:30pm at 455 S.W. Fifth St.

Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for Des Moines Police Department confirmed that two persons were transferred to a local hospital. One was a teacher at the centre, while a second is in a critical condition he detailed, as reported by eu.desmoinesregister.com.

The building where the shooting took place – located in an office park – is home to ‘Starts Right Here’. It is an educational mentorship program designed to help young people in the neighbourhood. The facility is affiliated with Des Moines Public Schools and was founded by Will Holmes, a local rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Shortly after the shooting, two individuals were arrested in a vehicle that was spotted leaving the location. The police spokesman said it had not yet been confirmed whether they were involved.

“Thx to first responders & law enforcement for promptly responding. Praying for all those affected”, tweeted U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. he added that he was “monitoring reports of a shooting in Des Moines at Starts Right Here charter school”.

Im monitoring reports of a shooting in Des Moines at Starts Right Here charter school Thx to first responders & law enforcement for promptly responding Praying for all those affected — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 23, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.