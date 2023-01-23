BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 16:01

Careline Theatre's annual pantomime "Cinderella" was the absolute gem of all pantos. Image: Andy Delederfield.

Careline Theatre has long held the reputation of an amateur theatre group with a professional touch and this production is truly worthy of that statement.

The theatre encourages all ages to participate in its productions and in this show, we witnessed a chorus with members as young as 6 up to 70+.

All the characters were played fantastically and the chorus provided a great link to the storyline with their well-rehearsed numbers.

Careline is blessed with an infrastructure where they do everything in-house. All costumes are made by their seamstresses, the sets are built by parents and partners of the cast, they have a backstage crew, a lighting gang, and a bar and front-of-house team, all of whom take their responsibilities seriously to prove that the magic doesn’t just happen on stage, but behind the scenes too.

If you’d like to know more about forthcoming productions, help out backstage or even try your hand at acting, singing or dancing visit www.carelinetheatre.net.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

