Environmental excellence in Rincón de La Victoria as the El Cantal Forest Park opens to the public

By Betty Henderson • 23 January 2023 • 15:58

The new El Cantal Forest Park in Rincón de La Victoria has incredible sea views and is well connected to other local landmarks. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria

A MEGA community effort saw more than 300 local residents come together to plant trees in the El Cantal Forest Park in Rincón de La Victoria. Local Mayor, Francisco Salado also opened the park to the public on Sunday, January 22, giving locals and visitors a brand new leisure space.

The park boasts a green space covering an impressive 15,000 metres squared, and will allow locals to reconnect with their surrounding environment. When fully completed, the park will have something to appeal to all outdoor lovers with three hillside viewpoints and nature lookouts, a lengthy boardwalk path, a children’s play area, picnic areas, and a sculpture.

There will also be information points for visitors to learn more about local nature and the environment. Installations in the park will also be accessible to people with disabilities and sustainable for the environment.

Unveiling a plaque, Salado expressed his delight at the new park saying “As well as walking, visitors will be able to learn more about local flora and fauna in the park”.

The park’s current opening hours are from 10am until 7pm but this will be extended for summer.