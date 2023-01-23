La Molienda de Riogordo’s open day to give guests insight into historic olive oil-making practice

By Betty Henderson • 23 January 2023 • 14:42

As well as discovering more about traditional agricultural practices on site, guests at La Molienda will also get to taste delicious olive oil. Photo credit: La Molienda de Riogordo (Via Facebook)

AFTER two years of online events, traditional working farm mill, La Molienda de Riogordo are returning to in-person events with the ‘Molienda in English’ day on Saturday, February 18.

The day will give guests a taste of traditional agricultural practices in Axarquía and to soak in the rich history.

The event is free, courtesy of Riogordo council, and will see guests arrive at the mill in the north of the Axarquía region from 10:30am. The day will begin with a traditional miller’s breakfast in the Riogordo Olive Oil Cooperative, consisting of bread and gourmet olive oil.

Next guests will receive an English tour of the olive groves and a chance to photograph the monumental trees, some of which are more than a century old. Next, guests will receive a tour of the modern premises, with a talk and oil tasting from workshop founder, Alexis Kerner, before a cooking demonstration by acclaimed chef, Daniel García Peinado.

Places on the day are limited so guests are asked to send an email to: [email protected] or their Facebook page ‘La Molienda de Riogordo’ to confirm attendance.