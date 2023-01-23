Hit-and-run driver injures six pedestrians in Harringay, north London

By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 2:02
Image of a London ambulance.
Credit VanderWolf images shutterstock
A hit-and-run driver who ploughed into a group of pedestrians on Sunday evening, January 22, is the subject of a police hunt. The incident occurred near the junction with Salisbury Road in the London borough of Harringay, with the driver failing to stop.
London Ambulance Service crews were deployed to the scene at 7:13pm, along with appliances from the London Fire Brigade. Six individuals were injured as a result of the hit-and-run. Two of them received treatment at the scene but the other four were transferred to a nearby hospital. None of the injured is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
‘The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are working to trace the driver. Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are in place”, said a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police.
They continued: ‘The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. Further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5189/22Jan’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
