Huercal-Overa set to have the municipality’s first pump-track circuit

Work will begin in the next few days and will be completed by March.

It is a circuit that can be ridden completely on a bicycle without the need to pedal; users will be propelled only by the inertia acquired in the jumps and inclines of the circuit and the cyclist’s own skill, and can also be used with roller skates or skateboards.

It will also be multi-purpose, suitable for all levels and where different disciplines can be practised. There will be a large platform at the entrance and exit to the circuit which will cover two curves, giving access to the circuit from the street and from the adjoining park.

The mayor, Domingo Fernandez, stressed that with this project “we are fulfilling a request from the young people of our municipality who were asking us for a pumptrack circuit or park where they could perform jumps and balances on bicycles and where they could also pick up speed on skates or skateboards.”

“The circuit has been designed with a multi-purpose use in mind for both children and adults, regardless of their level of skill on wheels.”