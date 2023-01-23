Indalo Players offer free entertainment to The San Agustin’s Children’s Home in Vera

Jennifer has loved sharing her passion for entertaining those in care homes, hospitals and respite facilities; bringing joy and laughter to the youngest and the oldest.

Indalo Vice President, Chrissie Cremore, and member, Stuart Drury, coupled with Jennifer’s imagination and direction performed for the children and their carers. The comical clown performance incorporated a playful and amusing sketch featuring the wise clown, a loveable buffoon and a magical wind-up doll.

Leonardo from the Vera and District Lions Club charity joined in with the atmosphere and “melting pot” of frivolity, laughter and balloons. “There is much renovation work needed at the Children’s Home” advised Chrissie Cremore. “We hope you readers can kindly donate towards the money pot as best you can. Your generosity is always and forever gratefully received.”

For further information: Indalo Players email: [email protected]; the Vera and District Lions Club email: [email protected] donation however big or small is appreciated, if you would like to donate, the Lion’s IBAN is ES19 3058 0186 3527 2000 7801.