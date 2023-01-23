Join the fun and expect the unexpected when murder strikes at the pantomime

You are guaranteed superb evening entertainment of live interactive theatre and a three-course meal as the plot unravels. The plot involves the murder of a very nasty character “boooo,” But with your help, the murderer will be apprehended “hooray!”

With all the fun of the traditional panto and the challenge of a murder mystery, this is an evening not to be missed.

Plot twist: If you enjoy it the first night, the plot is so cleverly constructed by writer Bill White that, in the unlikely event of tickets still being available for the second night, you can return and be surprised by a completely different arrest!

Don’t delay, get your tickets today from Solare Restaurant in Turre, tickets are €25 and all proceeds will be donated to the Vera and District Lions Club charity.

Doors open at 8:00.PM and the first course is served promptly at 8:30.PM.

For further information regarding Indalo Players email: [email protected]