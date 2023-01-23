Lux Mundi’s exciting excursion to take guests to scenic towns in Córdoba province next month

By Betty Henderson • 23 January 2023 • 14:02

Lux Mundi is running a day trip to the hilltop town of Iznajar which features unique architecture and overlooks an incredible reservoir. Photo credit: Steve Heap / shutterstock.com

THE Lux Mundi group in Torre del Mar are inviting new members to join their community of faithful friends in 2023. The group has plenty of exciting excursions planned this year as well as events at their centre in Torre del Mar.

Lux Mundi are holding an excursion to Rute and Iznajar. Guests are invited to join the trip which will include an English guided tour of the Anis Museum in Rute with a tasting session included, followed by the chance to view more museums before travelling to the scenic town of Iznajar. The coach trip costs €26 for members and €28 for non-members.

Another excursion is being planned for Thursday, March 30 to Loja and the Dolmens of Sierra Martilla.

The Lux Mundi centre is open on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10am-1pm and also holds Monday art and craft sessions, Spanish practice groups and Friday coffee mornings in their beautiful garden in Torre del Mar. Lux Mundi are also holding a quiz night on Wednesday, February 1, from 6pm.

To book onto any of the events guests can contact the group by phone: 952543334 or email to: [email protected]