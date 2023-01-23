Nerja’s Royal British Legion has released its busy calendar events for a community-centred 2023

By Betty Henderson • 23 January 2023 • 14:55

A date has been announced for the Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion’s Masquerade Ball after a successful inaugural event last year. Photo credit: Royal British Legion Nerja (Via Facebook)

NERJA’S Royal British Legion are ready for the year ahead with a packed programme of community-spirited events to remember and honour all current and former members of the British and Allied armed forces.

After a successful quiz night and first monthly lunch, the Royal British Legion in Nerja are set to continue into February with another quiz night at Lew’s Restaurant in Torrox on Tuesday, February 14. But this doesn’t mean the group has forgotten Valentine’s Day! The group will hold a Valentine’s Lunch at Al Andalus Hotel in Maro on Tuesday, February 23.

The group will also hold a monthly lunch in February, also at Al Andalus Hotel, but the date is yet to be confirmed. A quiz night and lunch will be held in the same locations for the rest of the year.

Preparations are also beginning for one of the group’s most exciting events, the Masquerade Ball, which is set to take place on Saturday, April 22. The black tie ball will see masqueraded guests socialise over a three course meal before dancing the night away.