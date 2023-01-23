Polar freeze in Spain brings temperatures of -15°C and snow in Ibiza

By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 18:34

Image of a female blowing her nose in the cold weather. Credit: Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock.com

Temperatures of -15°C were recorded in one part of Spain during the current polar freeze and it even snowed on the Balearic island of Ibiza.

As confirmed by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the Balearic island of Ibiza has met with unusual weather conditions thanks to the polar freeze currently affecting Spain.

This morning, Monday, January 23, residents of the town of Talaia de Sant Josep – located 475 metres above sea level – woke up to a blanket covering of snow. The town of Sant Joan de Labritja recorded -1.8°C overnight.

“We continue with very low temperatures and precipitation and with snowflakes at very low levels”, announced AEMET. “It is usual in January, although it is not every year that we have cold as intense as this”. This could even be accompanied by a storm and small amounts of hail they added.

According to AEMET, the lowest temperatures recorded overnight and so far today have been in the Pyrenees. In the Lleida town of Cal de Vaquera, it went as low as -15°C. Also in Lleida, Port Aine recorded 14.3°C. In Huesca, Cerler hit -13°C, and Astun with -12.9°C.

La Molina in Girona registered a minimum of -11.1ºC and in Granada’s Sierra Nevada region temperatures fell to -10.7 ºC, according to AEMET data.

As of 7am this morning, a yellow warning was issued in the interior of the south of Valencia and in the interior of Alicante, where temperatures between -1ºC and -8ºC were registered. The alert will remain active until 9am tomorrow, Tuesday 24 due to extreme temperatures of between -3ºC and -4ºC can be expected.

Mapa provisional con datos de mínimas registradas hoy, hasta las 07:00UTC (08:00 hora oficial) en las estaciones automáticas de AEMET. +info: https://t.co/Ixcywj88aT pic.twitter.com/10d0NUZtAw — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 23, 2023

Snowfall in the eastern Cantabrian and northern Iberian system and widespread frosts will predominate in practically all of Spain today say the experts. As a result, 12 autonomous communities have seen alerts issued for cold, wind, snow and high waves.

Specifically, yellow alerts are in place for Asturias, Avila, Burgos, Leon, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Zamora, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Tarragona, Teruel, Zaragoza, Madrid, Alicante and Navarra.

These are due to expected temperatures of between around -4v and -8ºC. Lleida and Huesca will be on orange alert for values ​​close to -10ºC.

The Community of Madrid maintains the yellow warning for minimum temperatures in the entire region where thermometers could reach -6ºC in the Sierra area and -4ºC in the rest of the region tomorrow morning.

Snow will fall in the eastern Cantabrian and northern Iberian systems, more specifically, in Cantabria, Burgos, La Rioja, Alava, Guipuzcoa, Vizcaya, and Navarra.

In Mallorca, after a night of temperatures below zero, the Serra de Tramunta reached -2.3ºC. Snowfall of up to seven centimetres forced the closure of some sections of roads, the highest accumulation for five years.

As reported by the Insular Directorate of Highways, the Ma-10 from Km7 to 45 between Andratx-Pollenca, the Ma-2130 from Km6.5 to 14.99 between Caimari-Lluc, and the Ma-2141 in Sa Calobra were all closed.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐬𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬‼️ 🏔️#Mallorca has registered its biggest snowfall in five yrs. Some areas of high ground woke to 7cm of the stuff this AM❄️

𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐒: please credit 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲#snow #helicopter #nieve pic.twitter.com/gyWfzaUoTX — The Helicopter Centre (@TheHeliCentre) January 23, 2023

Miquel Gili, the spokesman for AEMETS in the Balearic Islands informed Europa Press that the low temperatures could leave ‘good snowfall’ this Wednesday 25 in the north of Mallorca and the Serra de Tramuntana, in areas above 800m.

___________________________________________________________

