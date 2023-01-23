Putin installs anti-aircraft system close to one of his residences in Novgorod region

By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 22:18

Image of a Patsir-S1 anti-aircraft defence system. Credit: Wikipedia - By Vitaly V. Kuzmin - vitalykuzmin.net, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20107357

An anti-aircraft system has been installed in the village of Yascherovo in the Novgorod region just six kilometres from a residence owned by Vladimir Putin.

An image appeared today, Monday, January 23, allegedly showing the installation of a Patsir-S1 anti-aircraft defence system located in the village of Yascherovo in the Novgorod region. It is positioned just six kilometres from a residence apparently owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The photo of the installation, presumably taken by a resident of Valdai, a city located between Moscow and St Petersburg, was published by the Agenstvo news outlet, Several residents of Yascherovo and nearby towns allegedly confirmed the information.

According to several sources of the publication, this system is fully operational. Its radar antenna rotates 24 hours a day, and the installation is protected and attended by at least three Russian soldiers per shift.

Agenstvo confirmed that there are no known critical infrastructure or strategic objectives in Yascherovo. Neither are there any important companies or large military units that must be defended, so the sole and exclusive objective is clearly none other than to shield Putin’s residence they concluded.

Several Russian media outlets published photos and videos last week showing similar Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems being fitted onto the roof of the Russian Defence Ministry and one other building.

Residents of Moscow are becoming concerned that Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems are being positioned atop some of the city’s buildings. Authorities are yet to announce a reason why.#Russia #Moscow #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ehbVzkvMlH — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) January 20, 2023

It can only be assumed from this that Russia is now nervous about the Ukrainian military actually bringing the fight a bit closer to home even though the city is some 700km from the border.

Other images showed a crane hoisting something onto a roof with several military lorries next to the machinery. The placement of the defence systems was confirmed by the Moscow Calling Telegram channel with the message “Pantsir-S1 in combat service”.

S-400 anti-aircraft defence systems have also been placed next to Losini Ostrov (Moose Island) nature reserve, east of the Russian capital. Another is positioned on the grounds of the Timiriaziev Agricultural Academy, north of Moscow, according to the channel of the Novosti Agency.

Sirena Telegram channel also reported the location of an anti-aircraft defence system – presumably also Pantsir-S1 – in the town of Zarechye in the Odintsovo district, west of Moscow, about 10km from Novo-Ogariovo, Putin’s main residence.

The Kremlin, the Ministry of Defence, and the Moscow Mayor’s Office have all remained silent on the matter. It was only confirmed this weekend by the Defence Ministry that anti-aircraft defence exercises were carried out in the Moscow region with the participation of S-300 systems, as reported by elespanol.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.