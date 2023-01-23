Seagate is pleased to support the amazing charity A Helping Hand

The charity supports over 600 people, including children that are in poverty and in crisis and they urgently need food and clothes donations from you.

Through no fault of their own, these people are struggling to survive and the Spanish welfare system is virtually non-existent. The charity has Spanish families who find themselves in poverty along with families who have fled Ukraine that desperately need your help.

As we begin 2023 the task becomes harder as more families want to join the list and resources are scarce. They are hoping to be able to provide for families throughout the next few months when times are hardest. January, February and March are the toughest times for this charity, so please spare a thought and give what you can.

You can drop off your donation at their base in San Luis, Av. Deva, 315, 03184 El Chaparral, Alicante, on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 10:00.AM until 1:00.PM or at over 20 drop-off places around the area that are listed on their Facebook page: AHelpingHandCostaBlanca.