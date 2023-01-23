BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
Spain puts on a good performance in the Football Money League 2023

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 14:59

Spain puts on a good performance in the Football Money League 2023. Image: Yiorgos GR / Shutterstock.com.

Whilst football fans think about goals and wins, Deloitte has published the Football Money League 2023.

This is the annual analysis of club revenue in the world of football, including key aspects such as commercial revenue and fan attendance.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are positioned within the Top 10 of the list, in second and seventh position respectively, with both clubs significantly increasing their revenues compared to the previous analysis.

Real Madrid has experienced 11 per cent revenue growth, while FC Barcelona has increased its revenues by 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

Real Madrid is positioned for the fifth consecutive year among the top three clubs. The revenues of both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona account for 21 per cent of the €6,300M generated by the 10 most important clubs in the study.

Within the Top 15 of the report, Atletico de Madrid stands out, in position 12 and with a significant increase in revenue of 18 per cent. This has allowed them to climb up one position, and position themselves at the same level as Juventus and only €40M from the Top 10.

The three Spanish clubs in the Top 20 of Football Money Leagues account for 19 per of the €9.2 billion generated by the most valuable clubs in the world.

The ranking prepared by the consulting firm Deloitte extends to 30 clubs, including Sevilla FC, with €186M in declared income, and Villarreal FC, with €179M in declared income, which occupy positions 28 and 29 respectively.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

