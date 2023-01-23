BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
Spanish Navy submarine, Galerna (S-71), celebrates its 40th anniversary in Almeria

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 13:52

Spanish Navy submarine, Galerna (S-71), celebrates its 40th anniversary in Almeria. Image: Government of Spain / Ministry of Defence.

The Galerna (S-71), docked at the Levante Quay at the Port of Almeria on Friday, January 20, where it remained until Sunday, January 22.

The president of the Port Authority of Almeria (APA), Maria del Rosario Soto, visited the ship, accompanied by the naval commander of Almeria, Captain Angel Gamboa. For the ship’s call at the port of Almeria, the APA has facilitated its berthing, security in the common areas, as well as the supplies and services required.

The Galerna, which commemorated its 40th anniversary on Saturday, January 21, in Almeria, has participated in the operations “Active Endeavour” and “Sea Guardian”, both against terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the Mediterranean, completing a total of 213 days at sea, 21,500 miles on patrol and more than 3,500 hours of immersion.

It has also taken part in national (TAPON, ALFEX, MINEX, etc.) and international exercises (Sorbet Royal, Dogfish, Linked Seas, Dragon Hammer, Noble Marlin) and has carried out numerous collaborations with surface units of the Fleet and special operations units of the Navy, Army and Spanish Army.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

