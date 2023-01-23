Spanish Navy submarine, Galerna (S-71), celebrates its 40th anniversary in Almeria

The president of the Port Authority of Almeria (APA), Maria del Rosario Soto, visited the ship, accompanied by the naval commander of Almeria, Captain Angel Gamboa. For the ship’s call at the port of Almeria, the APA has facilitated its berthing, security in the common areas, as well as the supplies and services required.

The Galerna, which commemorated its 40th anniversary on Saturday, January 21, in Almeria, has participated in the operations “Active Endeavour” and “Sea Guardian”, both against terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the Mediterranean, completing a total of 213 days at sea, 21,500 miles on patrol and more than 3,500 hours of immersion.

It has also taken part in national (TAPON, ALFEX, MINEX, etc.) and international exercises (Sorbet Royal, Dogfish, Linked Seas, Dragon Hammer, Noble Marlin) and has carried out numerous collaborations with surface units of the Fleet and special operations units of the Navy, Army and Spanish Army.