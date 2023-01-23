The Jaguar Enthusiasts Club finished December with a masquerade ball

These events made the end of the year memorable with members looking forward to the Club’s events in 2023.

Thursday, January 19, saw 57 people in their Jaguar cars converge from all areas of the Costa Blanca and Murcia. The Club finally finished up at the restaurant La Herradura in Los Montesinos for lunch.

A good day was had by all. Members were given a welcome drink on arrival before being served a four-course meal in the traditional Spanish restaurant.

If you are a Jaguar owner and would like to join the JEC please contact Mike Brook by WhatsApp or call (+34) 640 866 711.

The Jaguar Enthusiasts Club Spain is a group of Jaguar enthusiasts living in Spain. This group has been formed so that like-minded people might meet and share knowledge, advice and ideas.