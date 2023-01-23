BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
UK citizens paid to switch off electrical items during peak hours

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 13:30

UK citizens paid to switch off electrical items during peak hours. Image: Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com.

National Grid’s DFS scheme will remain in force until March 2023.

UK’s National Grid has launched a new Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) whereby citizens can get paid to switch off electrical items during peak hours.

If you have a smart meter and your energy supplier offers the service, then you’ll be able to sign up. If you do sign up for the DFS scheme, you will need to authorise your provider to access your smart meter so they can read your data every half-hour between the peak hours. The scheme is planned to remain in force until the end of March.

Users of the scheme will get an alert the day before telling them what window they need to reduce energy use, for example, 4:00.PM until 6:00.PM.

Meanwhile, in Spain, on January 11 the government confirmed it would extend the measures established throughout 2022 to continue to tackle the price increases caused by the war in Ukraine and to protect consumers in a situation of energy vulnerability so that they have guaranteed access to electricity, gas and water.

Meaning the reduction of the special tax on electricity to 0.5 per cent and the suspension of the tax on the value of electricity production, which has an impact on electricity bills.

Vulnerable consumers can also benefit from a discount on their bill called bono social, which can be requested by telephone, e-mail, ordinary mail or fax from one of the reference suppliers, who are obliged to offer and finance it.

 

