Ukranian woman jumps off balcony in Spain after facing domestic abuse

By Imran Khan • 23 January 2023 • 14:19

Ukrainian woman jumps off a balcony in Spain after facing domestic abuse. Photo by UfaBizPhoto Shutterstock.com

A man has been arrested in Spain after his girlfriend jumped off the balcony of their home in Costa Blanca following gender violence

Police authorities in Costa Blanca, Spain, have arrested a 35-year-old man after being allegedly suspected in a case of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

According to official reports, the investigation in the case began after a 32-year-old Ukrainian woman was discovered by the Guardia Civil lying on the street.

The police then found out that she had jumped out of her house located on the first floor of a building in Guardamar.

Authorities later reported that the incident happened after the couple got into an argument on Sunday, January 22 at 5 am local time, as either one or both were under the influence of alcohol.

Following the argument, the woman decided to leave the house and was stopped by her partner, who blocked the front door.

She then resorted to going out towards the balcony of the house and jumped, as per the police.

Authorities also said that the woman when then rushed to the hospital but was later discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Police have also said that the man arrested is a Spanish national and added that there is no previous record of any domestic violence involving the couple.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.