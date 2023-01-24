ACE Animal Shelter desperately needs donations and animal food to support their 600 pups and 200 cats

By Betty Henderson • 24 January 2023 • 12:01

ACE | SHIN Animal Shelter charity needs urgent help to continue rescuing dogs like elegant Eden. Photo credit: ACE-Charity Fabienne Paques (Via Facebook)

A LOCAL animal shelter has launched an urgent appeal for dog and cat food and veterinary supplies and donations. ACE | SHIN Animal Shelter in La Cala de Mijas has seen its operations affected by the cost of living crisis and desperately needs support to continue rescuing vulnerable animals.

The charity, which has rescued more than 26,000 dogs since 1999 and many more cats, launched its appeal on Monday, January 23, saying it is struggling with unprecedented price hikes. As Europe’s cost of living crisis continues to deepen, donations, the charity’s lifeblood, have also started to dwindle.

Never before has the charity had so many unwanted, abandoned and badly treated animals to care for, including more than 600 dogs and puppies and 200 cats and kittens, so any support is badly needed.

The charity can collect donations from the local community, and ask any potential donors to get in touch with Carolyn 647647671 or Martyn on 711039124, or to email [email protected]. They also accept donations online and at the shelter on Mondays to Fridays from 10am- 4pm. All at ACE, both two-legged and four-legged would appreciate any support at all.