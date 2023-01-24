Almeria leads the food and beverage sales to France with €505M

Almeria is followed by Seville, with €403M in sales which is 24.6 per cent and an increase of 41 per cent, the highest growth of all provinces. In the third spot is Malaga with €280M in sales which is 17.1 per cent and a decrease of 4.4 per cent.

The fourth province exporting to the country is Huelva, with €193M (11.8 per cent), up 8.9 per cent compared to January-November 2021; followed by Granada, with €117M (7.2 per cent) and a positive variation of 3.1 per cent; Cordoba, with €77M (4.7 per cent) and an increase of 2.8 per cent; Cadiz, with €44M (2.7 per cent) and a decrease of 32 per cent; and Jaen, with €17.6M and an increase of 8.2 per cent (1.1 per cent of the Andalusian total).

Extenda reports indicate that France is the second most important export destination for Andalusian food products, but it is a highly saturated and demanding market where product presentation and quality are particularly important. On the other hand, variables such as the demand for ecological products, vegetable proteins and recyclable packaging have to be taken into account.

In addition, French consumers are demanding greater transparency in the labelling of products to show aspects such as the environmental impact of their manufacture and use.