Almeria Town Hall refurbishment almost fifty per cent complete

Vazquez, visited the Town Hall on Tuesday, January 24, and highlighted the “emblematic nature of work that combines modernity and rehabilitation with the aim of enhancing its value and use.”

The refurbishment of the Casas Consistoriales in Almería is a project that began more than 20 years ago and until now has been marked by delays and cost overruns.

The framework agreement signed at the beginning of the century between the Junta de Andalucia and the City Council envisaged work on a heterogeneous group of buildings around the old Plaza Vieja, now renamed Plaza de la Constitucion.

The first phase began in 2003 and concluded six years later, with an investment of close to €10M, and consisted of the demolition and replacement of the entire building located in front of Calle Posito.

The second phase, which was larger in scope as it involved the complete renovation of the buildings with the highest architectural quality, required an amount of €12.5M, so it was decided to tackle it in three stages.