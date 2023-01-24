Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
Trending:

Almeria Town Hall refurbishment almost fifty per cent complete

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 14:49

Almeria Town Hall refurbishment almost fifty per cent complete. Image: Almeria City Council.

The work, with an investment of more than €4M is expected to be completed this summer.

Vazquez, visited the Town Hall on Tuesday, January 24, and highlighted the “emblematic nature of work that combines modernity and rehabilitation with the aim of enhancing its value and use.”

The refurbishment of the Casas Consistoriales in Almería is a project that began more than 20 years ago and until now has been marked by delays and cost overruns.

The framework agreement signed at the beginning of the century between the Junta de Andalucia and the City Council envisaged work on a heterogeneous group of buildings around the old Plaza Vieja, now renamed Plaza de la Constitucion.

The first phase began in 2003 and concluded six years later, with an investment of close to €10M, and consisted of the demolition and replacement of the entire building located in front of Calle Posito.

The second phase, which was larger in scope as it involved the complete renovation of the buildings with the highest architectural quality, required an amount of €12.5M, so it was decided to tackle it in three stages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading