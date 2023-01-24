Average price of electricity rises slightly in Spain on Wednesday, January 25

By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 21:45

Image of a lighbulb containing banknotes. Credit: Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com.

On Wednesday, January 25, the average price of electricity in Spain rises by 5.69 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise this Wednesday, January 25 for the third consecutive day. Specifically, it goes up by 5.69 per cent compared to today, Tuesday 24, standing at €93.82/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €93.25/MWh tomorrow.

Wednesday’s minimum price of €64.80/MWh will occur between 3pm and 5pm, while the maximum price will be recorded between 7pm and 8pm, when it will be €210.34/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0.57/MWh is added to this pool price. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market between January 1 and 25, 2023 stands at €68.28/MWh. In the same period of 2022, without the Iberian mechanism in force, it was €195.41/MWh, almost three times more expensive.

