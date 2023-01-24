By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 19:42

Image of Leopard 2 tank. Credit: Rasmus Christopher Franck / Shutterstock.com

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2A6 tanks.

As reported this evening by the German news outlet Spiegel– citing sources – Chancellor Olaf Scholz has finally agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2A6 battle tanks. According to the publication, at least one company of military vehicles will be deployed to Kyiv from Germany.

The news outlet also reported that the federal government plans to grant permission for the export of these tanks belonging to other states, including Poland. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated yesterday, Monday 23, that the government would not block the export of Leopard tanks from third countries to Ukraine.

This was a result of the Polish Prime Minister threatening last Sunday 22 to form a small coalition of countries who would be prepared to supply tanks without Germany’s involvement.

According to Sky News, referring to its sources, the decision on the transfer of military equipment may be announced as early as this week. Sky News Arabia reported earlier today that United States President Joe Biden was going to provide Kyiv with 10 Abrams tanks in order to push Berlin to decide on the possible supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

