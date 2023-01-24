By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 18:40

Classified documents found at Indiana home of Mike Pence

Classified documents have been found at the home of Mike Pence in Indiana.

Classified documents have been found at the Indiana home of Mike Pence in the city of Carmel. The politician informed Congress that he discovered them in the Advancing American Freedom office on January 16. They reportedly date back to his time as vice president, as reported by foxnews.com.

On January 18, Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer, reported the find to Kate Dillon McClure, the acting director of the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration. He told her they had found papers ‘containing classified markings’.

The documents were inside two small boxes, and he also found copies of vice presidential papers in another two boxes. As is standard protocol, the FBI was subsequently notified by the National Archives.

According to Pence’s team, the papers were immediately placed into a safe after their discovery. They were subsequently collected by the FBI on the evening of January 19.

Although the papers had classified markings, it will ultimately be down to the Department of Justice to decide on their status. A letter was sent by Greg Jacob on January 22 to William “Jay” Bosanko, the Chief Operating Officer of the National Archives and Records Administration.

In it, Pence’s lawyer pointed out that by requesting direct possession of the documents on January 19, the DOJ had departed from the standard procedures that it ran with the discovery of papers involving Joe Biden.

This revelation comes after the previous discovery of similar batches of documents at the Wilmington, Delaware home of President Joe Biden. More documents were also located inside the Penn Biden Centre think tank offices in Washington.

___________________________________________________________

