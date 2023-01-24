By Imran Khan • 24 January 2023 • 15:10

BREAKING NEWS: Baby found abandoned on the street inside a bag in Barcelona.

Police in Spain said a baby aged between one and two months was found in the Sants district of Barcelona

The regional Catalan police, Mossos d’Esquadra have said that they found a baby abandoned in the middle of the street in Barcelona, during the early hours of Tuesday, January 24.

As per a statement released by the police, the baby is said to be between one and two months old and was found abandoned in the middle of the street in the Sants district of Barcelona, at 7 am local time.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene as there was a major cause of concern due to low morning temperatures.

They later said that the child was in good health and was being treated at the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, where he was under observation.

The police said that the baby was found by a member of the public shortly before 7 am (local time) in Carrer de Begur, very close to Rambla de Badal, in the Sants-Montjuïc district of Barcelona.

Els companys que han atès avui el nadó abandonat al carrer i trobat per una veïna de Sants ens expliquen com ha estat l'actuació i han vetllat per la seva salut pic.twitter.com/XHDalG5YH5 — Mossos (@mossos) January 24, 2023

They added, “the Catalan police officers arrived at around 6.40 am at Begur street, where the woman was with the baby in her arms, and in this first assistance they found that “the body temperature was correct, she was moving and not crying”, as per La Vanguardia.

The first responding police officer also said that the temperature at the time when the baby was discovered was about 4 4°C and it was raining.

Officiers also said that as the temperature of the baby was found inside a cloth bag, dressed and wrapped in a blanket, and his body temperature was normal, which indicated that he had been abandoned only a short time ago.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Mossos and the scientific police have opened an investigation to find out who may have abandoned the baby.

Catalan Police have also said that they could consider the case as attempted homicide.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.